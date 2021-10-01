Heavy Fire Damages Arlington Home

Firefighters were called to a 2-alarm house fire Friday morning in Southeast Arlington.

The fire was reported at a home along the 2400 block of Garden Creek Drive with heavy fire coming from the back of the home.

The Arlington Fire Department told NBC 5 they were conducting an offensive attack and that according to the most recent report, at about 10:30 a.m., most of the fire has been knocked down.

From Texas Sky Ranger, a large part of the back of the home appears to have been destroyed along with a porch and an outbuilding.

The home is located near Texas 360 and Interstate 20 and Arlington fire is asking people to avoid the immediate area.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and no injuries have been reported.