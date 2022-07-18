Heat Restrictions Expected to Impact TRE Trains, Schedule Through Wednesday

Trinity Railway Express trains will operate at reduced speeds in the afternoons through Wednesday due to extreme heat, DART says.

With temperatures expected to climb near 110 degrees this week rail lines are making safety adjustments that could impact service.

DART said Monday morning the most likely restriction is speed, meaning that TEXrail and TRE would operate at reduced speeds of 40 mph. The reduced speeds are expected to lead to schedule delays from 2 p.m to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

The trains must slow down because intense heat can cause rails to expand. As steel heats, there is an increase in the risk of rail lines bending, flexing or buckling.

DART told NBC 5 that light rail will operate at 10 mph below normal speed but that they do not expect delays.

Find the most recent alerts on DART's website or Twitter page.