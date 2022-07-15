Heat-Related Illness Calls Are On The Rise For MedStar As They Warn People To Take Precautions

Along the Trinity River in Fort Worth, people are still enjoying the outdoors despite the heat.

“It's not something I've been doing lately because of the heat," bicycle rider Michael Mason said.

Mason was taking precautions.

"I make sure to bring water and take breaks," Mason said.

He does this because he knows what it's like to experience a heat-related illness.

"You kind of start seeing black around you a little bit and you kind of become a little bit disoriented," Mason said.

Heat-related calls are on the rise for MedStar.

In 2021 between May 1 and July 13 crews responded to 210 heat-related calls. During the same time in 2022, there were 484 calls.

"It's a pretty significant increase this summer so far,” MedStar Operation Supervisor John Hamilton said. “We're about 130% higher than we were last year."

Heat symptoms can happen to anyone.

"Either themselves or friends that are dizzy, sweating profusely, having changes in skin color, a lot of chest pain and difficulty breathing," MedStar Dispatcher Miguel Carpio said.

He adds if you or someone around you is having an issue make the call for help.

"I think if you even have the thought about calling 911 you should probably call 911,” Carpio said. “It's always better to be safe than sorry."

The best way to be safe in this heat is to stay hydrated.

"Take precautions,” Carpio said. “Bring water with you. Don't just stay out in the sun and bake out there."

It’s the same advice Mason practices.

"I think the important thing is making sure you are drinking water before you go out and do something,” Mason said. “Because when you are already feeling those things it's already almost too late. So, it's like making sure you take those precautionary things before you actually get in there and do that exercise."