Heat-related calls ramp up in North Texas amid triple-digit temperatures

First responders have been busy this summer with heat-related calls, which have ramped up significantly over the past several days.

Slightly cooler temperatures are coming, but emergency crews still caution the public to remain vigilant.

Oak Cliff resident Stephanie Murray says outdoor activity is central to her wellness routine. Over the past week, though, her plans have been sidetracked.

“There have been days where it was just way too hot to get outside and walk. 106, 105, and it’s sweltering,” said Murray.

When she gets to Lake Cliff Park, the goal is a three-mile walk, with safety at the forefront.

Dallas Paramedic Andres Esquivel told NBC 5 that heat-related calls come in as environmental emergencies and specific locations make people more susceptible.

“In areas where there’s a lot of development going on, projects, construction, we see more of it there,” said Esquivel. “I would say it happens more than people think, as far as citywide goes.”

He warns that not having an urgent response to heat exhaustion can be costly and potentially lead to heat stroke.

“By the time it reaches to the point that it’s considered a heat stroke it can lethal once it reaches that point. So, the goal is to prevent it from getting to that point,” he said.

In Fort Worth, Medstar anticipated an increase in call volume based on previous years' numbers. Desiree Partain is the transformation manager for Medstar. She said they’ve responded to 240 heat-related calls this month.

“Last August, we ran about 340 calls. The previous August 2022, we ran about 150 heat-related calls. So, I hate to say it, we’re kind of on track this August,” said Partain.

“Right now, especially during this week, we’re averaging about fifteen to twenty heat-related calls a day.”

Partain said they increase staff during the summer months and work twelve-hour shifts, with the bulk of crews on the road between 2 and 4 p.m.

In Dallas, ice packs, water, and electrolyte packets are on hand to keep the responders safe. As for the public, Esquivel said the standard eight cups of eight ounces of water daily doesn’t consider extreme North Texas conditions.

“When you know you are going to be exposed to those sorts of temperatures, the amount of intake of water drastically increases,” he said. “So, for me to try to prepare the public a little better, it’s hydrating, and hydrating, and hydrating.”