Heat here to stay in Texas, extreme heat spreading over Eastern half of the country next week

Hot and humid weather will be sticking around through at least the start of July. The normal high for this time of year is 92 degrees. Long-range forecasts put out by the Climate Prediction Center keep above normal temperatures in the forecast through July 2nd.

Nationwide, our heat will spread east early next week. The Appalachians, Mid-Atlantic states, and New England states will see increasing heat through next Thursday as a ridge of high pressure briefly builds across the region. Record high temperatures, in the mid-90s, will be possible in southern New England. Highs could be near 100 degrees in the New York City area.

The maps below show the heat dome impacting the eastern half of the country.