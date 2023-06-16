Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warnings in North Texas this weekend

For the first time in several days, that rumbling sound is not a sign of huge thunderstorms. It might just be the sound of air conditioning units.

While a marginal risk of storms persists, for the most part, heat has pulled into just about every location just in time for a busy North Texas weekend.

“You’re either in the air conditioning or the pool,” Tyler Middleton of The Colony said.

Or you’re on a train. Tyler Middleton and his wife spent part of their Friday taking a trip on the Grapevine Vintage Railroad.

It’s a mostly indoor experience unless you’re riding in the outdoor train car, like Terri Yearby and her family visiting from Florida.

“I wanted my family just to experience a train ride, first time doing it, and I just prefer being outdoors,” Yearby said. “We focus more on water; water, and a lot of ice. Stay away from the sodas, the alcohol.”

If you need a refresher, remember current conditions can lead to either heat exhaustion or heat stroke quickly, especially for anyone playing or working outdoors.

And it’s expected thousands will be out for a busy weekend that will include a number of celebrations for Juneteenth – including the Opal Lee Walk for Freedom in Fort Worth on Monday.

While we’re generally used to high heat, remembering the basics like drinking lots of fluids, staying in the air conditioning and out of the direct sun when possible are key to preventing any heat-related stress.

HOT CAR SAFETY

According to the National Safety Council, if it's 95 degrees outside the internal temperature of a car could climb to 129 degrees in 30 minutes. After just 10 minutes, temperatures inside could reach 114 degrees.

A child's body temperature heats up three to five times faster than an adult and heatstroke can begin when a person's core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. A core temperature of 107 degrees is lethal, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.