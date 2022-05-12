‘Heartbreaking Tragedy,' Mesquite Police Say Child, 8, Killed Crossing Residential Street

An 8-year-old girl was killed Wednesday after she ran into the street and was struck by a van, police say.
The child, according to the Mesquite Police Department, ran into the street in the 400 block of Feather Crest Lane at about 7:45 p.m. to get to a waiting vehicle when she was struck by a passing 2009 Ford E250 van.
The child was taken to an area hospital where she died of her injuries.
"This is a heartbreaking tragedy, and the condolences and prayers of the department and city are with the families of everyone involved," police said in a statement Thursday morning.
The driver of the van was uninjured and remained at the scene until first responders arrived. Police said no criminal charges are being filed at this time.