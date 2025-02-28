Health & Wellness

Heart healthy food pantry open to North Texas students and beyond

Response to the new food pantry inside Fort Worth ISD's Cesar Chavez Elementary has surprised school leaders, who are happy to be able to help students and their families stay heart-healthy.

By Bianca Castro

A new food pantry in Fort Worth aims to prevent heart disease in people as young as possible.

The American Heart Association and Medical City Healthcare are behind a new food pantry that is open at the FWISD Cesar Chavez Elementary School in north Fort Worth.

The new food pantry opened on August 28 and already serves more than 340 families.

"It is a lot bigger response than what I expected. I was very surprised to see so many families coming to the pantry and telling us how it's really filling a need," said school principal Monica Ordaz.

The initiative aims to improve heart health and beat stroke including advancing nutrition for a healthy heart.

This school is located in Fort Worth’s 76106 ZIP code, where approximately 94% of the school’s students are economically disadvantaged.

A lack of food accessibility, availability and affordability makes it harder for people in historically under-resourced areas, such as in the Cesar Chavez Elementary community, to access nutritious foods that help prevent chronic diseases like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and Type 2 diabetes, all of which can contribute to stroke.

"We know that it's harder to access healthy foods, so we want to make sure that it's not just the genetic factor that comes into play. We want to make sure that we increase access to nutritious food in this community," said community impact director of AHA Tarrant County Hilda Colunga.

The Chavez Pick & Pack Market is open to the community, regardless of their association with the school.

Pantry hours are the 2nd and 4th Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. or by appointment. As long as you're in line by 4:00 p.m., you will get food.

Contact Natalie LeVar Guerrero at (817)815-0316 or natalie.guerrero@fwisd.org for more information.

Health & WellnessFort WorthEducation
