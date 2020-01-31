Fort Worth

Hearing Set in Battle Over Fort Worth PD Chief Position

Joel Fitzgerald 111919
NBC 5 News

The battle for the Fort Worth police chief position is expected to go before District Judge Gena Slaughter Friday.

The hearing on a motion to reconsider an order granting a City of Fort Worth plea is set for 11:45 a.m. in Dallas.

Joel Fitzgerald was fired in May 2019 and has continued to fight for his position as chief.

Fitzgerald claims he was fired as retaliation, but city leaders claim they lost faith in the former chief’s leadership.

The Friday hearing will be in front of the same district judge who denied a temporary injunction last year that would have prevented the city from hiring a permanent police chief.

The city went on to name Ed Kraus as chief.

Fitzgerald recently took a new temporary job in Philadelphia in a volunteer capacity.

