Healthier Options for Thanksgiving Sides: Sweet Potato Casserole

Holiday meals come with the unwanted gift of added pounds. Kacie Barnes, dietitian and mommy blogger in Dallas, is helping us the week of Thanksgiving to make our dishes just a little healthier, without sacrificing the taste.

Barnes introduced us to Healthier Sweet Potato Casserole w/ Pecan Oat Crumble Topping.

Healthier Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecan Oat Crumble Topping (serves 8)

Sweet Potatoes:

● 3 pounds sweet potatoes

● 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

● 1/2 cup milk (any kind)

● 2 tsp vanilla extract

● 1 teaspoon cinnamon

● 1/4 teaspoon salt

Topping:

● 1/4 cup all purpose flour

● 1/3 cup rolled oats

● 1/3 cup packed light brown sugar

● 1/2 cup chopped pecans (chop small for children under 5)

● 3 tablespoons melted butter

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Wash sweet potatoes, then poke holes with a fork in sweet potatoes. Roast for 45 minutes-1 hour or until very fork tender. Allow potatoes to cool for 5-10 minutes. Lower oven heat to 350 degrees F.

Spray an 8x8 inch pan or 2 quart safe baking dish with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

Scoop sweet potato flesh into a large bowl (discard skins) and add in maple syrup, milk, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt. Use an electric mixer to beat until smooth, adding a splash more milk if needed. Pour into prepared baking pan and smooth top.

For the topping: Whisk together flour, oats, brown sugar, and chopped pecans. Use a fork to stir in melted butter until a nice crumb forms. Sprinkle over the top of the sweet potato mixture.

Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the top is slightly golden brown. Remove from oven and let cool for 5-10 minutes before serving.

This recipe uses less than ⅓ of the sugar of a traditional sweet potato casserole