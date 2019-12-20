Dallas

Healthier Options for Holiday Desserts: Quick and Healthy Cinnamon Rolls

By Laura Harris

NBC5

Cinnamon roll

" data-ellipsis="false">

Holiday meals come with the unwanted gift of added pounds. Kacie Barnes, dietitian and Mommy Blogger in Dallas, is helping us make those holiday dessert staples, just a little healthier, without sacrificing the taste.

Barnes introduced us to Quick and healthy cinnamon rolls

Dough:

  • 2 cups white whole wheat flour, plus more for flouring surfaces
  • one ¼-oz package quick rise dry yeast
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¾ cup warm milk (100-110°F)
  • ½ tablespoon unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

Filling:

  • 2 packed tablespoons brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

Icing:

  • 1 cup Greek plain whole milk yogurt
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F, and lightly coat a 9”-round cake pan with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. Prepare the dough: whisk together 1 cup of flour, yeast, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. In a large bowl, stir together the milk, butter, and sugar. Add the dry ingredients to the wet. Continue to mix in the remaining flour, 2 tablespoons at a time.
  3. Turn the dough out onto a well-floured surface, and knead for 3 minutes or until the dough springs back most of the way when you gently press your index finger into it. Let the dough rest while preparing the filling.
  4. Prepare the filling: stir together the brown sugar, granulated sugar, and cinnamon in a small bowl.
  5. On a well-floured surface, roll the dough out into an approximately 16x10” rectangle. Brush with 1 tablespoon melted butter, leaving a 1” border on the two longer sides. Sprinkle evenly with the cinnamon sugar, leaving a 1” border on the two longer sides again. Carefully roll up the dough into a long log, starting at one long edge and rolling tightly towards the other edge. Brush the free edge with water then pinch onto the roll to seal.
  6. Slice the log into 10-12 pieces using a sharp serrated knife. Place the rolls into the prepared pan. Bake the cinnamon rolls for 17-20 minutes or until the filling is bubbling and the sides feel firm. Cool in the pan for at least 10 minutes before serving.

This article tagged under:

Dallasholidays
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us