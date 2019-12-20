Healthier Options for Holiday Desserts: Quick and Healthy Cinnamon Rolls

Holiday meals come with the unwanted gift of added pounds. Kacie Barnes, dietitian and Mommy Blogger in Dallas, is helping us make those holiday dessert staples, just a little healthier, without sacrificing the taste.

Barnes introduced us to Quick and healthy cinnamon rolls

Dough:

2 cups white whole wheat flour, plus more for flouring surfaces

one ¼-oz package quick rise dry yeast

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

¾ cup warm milk (100-110°F)

½ tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

Filling:

2 packed tablespoons brown sugar

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

Icing:

1 cup Greek plain whole milk yogurt

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp pure vanilla extract