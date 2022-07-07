DallasNews.com

Health Department Says Those Who Visited Club Dallas Last Month Should Watch for Monkeypox

NBC 5 News

Dallas County’s health department is warning people who visited an Old East Dallas sauna in late June to monitor themselves for monkeypox symptoms after an out-of-state visitor had sexual encounters there while infected with the disease.

The department said Thursday that the infected individual attended Club Dallas in the 2600 block of Swiss Avenue between June 22 and June 25. People who attended the club between that time frame are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms.

