Heads Up, Liquor Stores Will Be Closed on Christmas Day and the Day After

If you plan to spike your eggnog, hot buttered rum or Tom and Jerry with rum, brandy or liqueur this Christmas, shop early for your provisions.

Texas forbids package stores from selling liquor on Christmas Day. When Christmas falls on a Sunday, as it does this year, the package stores must close on the following Monday as well.

While groceries and convenience stores can sell beer and wine from 10 a.m. to midnight on Christmas Day, and bars and restaurants may sell mixed drinks on their premises that day, Texans who like a hot toddy — or simply a cocktail — while they celebrate the holiday at home should stock up before Christmas Day.