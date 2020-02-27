Fort Worth

He Ran the First Marathon 40 Years Ago at Cowtown; Will Run Again for Anniversary

By Noelle Walker

The Cowtown Marathon in Fort Worth will turn 40 years old this weekend. When it started, the Cowtown and Bill Knight were new to marathons.

"My finish time in 1980 was 3:36:33 approximately, " Kight said laughing. He plans to run the marathon this year, but not at the same pace. "Nope, not even close! The goal here is to finish, and have a good time, and wave at people, and just enjoy the race."

Knight made his local paper in Bridgeport 40 years ago when he trained for the marathon.

"Those are just snow goggles I had for skiing," Knight said looking at a yellowed newspaper clip from 1980. "It was snowing."

He ran other marathons, ultra races and triathlons over the years, but said the Cowtown Marathon holds a special place in his heart.

"I thought it would be kinda neat to reconnect 40 years after the fact and just run it," Knight said, commenting on the new people he's met along the marathon route. "You just keep putting one foot in front of the other and the finish line's there."

The Cowtown Marathon weekend kicks off Friday 11:30 a.m. when the race expo opens.

