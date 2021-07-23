Five days after an explosion paralyzed a Plano neighborhood, many questions remain.

“We just want answers, my neighbors and friends just want to know that we're safe in our homes,” said neighbor James Pratt.

Plano Fire-Rescue said Tuesday the blast was likely caused by an isolated gas leak. The next day they said it may have been caused intentionally.

Friday, members of the AFT were back on-scene.

Pratt said private investigators hired on behalf of some homeowners were, too.

“They're flying drones over the site and gathering information so that they can determine what caused the explosion,” Pratt said.

Pratt says he's one of at least eight homeowners who've hired attorney Ted Lyon, the same attorney who sued ATMOS Energy after an explosion at a Dallas home in 2018 killed 12-year-old Michellita Rogers.

“Some of my friends and neighbors are going to be displaced from their homes for over a year while their homes are repaired and we just want to know why,” Pratt said.

Two of the six people injured in Monday's blast remain hospitalized including husband and father Philip Jagielski and the man who lived in the home that exploded. He was identified by his attorney as Joseph Kupfor.

“Earlier today he underwent another surgical procedure,” said Kupfor’s attorney Scott Becker, with the law firm McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans & Grinke.

Becker says his firm was retained by Kupfor's family to possibly pursue a civil claim. When asked about what investigators say may have happened, Becker said, “I think that this timeline is remarkably speedy. I’m struck by that. I'm astonished by that.”

Becker says he hasn't been able to speak with his client or investigators yet, and right now, he said that isn't the focus. “As this narrative keeps developing, I want everyone to remember he’s fighting for his life and he is one of the victims in this case,” Becker said.

In a statement this week, ATMOS Energy said it "completed its safety checks and ruled out involvement of its system" in Monday’s explosion.