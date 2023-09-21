‘He didn't want to die!': Mother of murdered Lewisville teen pleads for end to gun violence

The grief-stricken mother of a Lewisville teen shot and killed outside a Raising Cane's restaurant Wednesday afternoon spoke out, pleading for an end to gun violence.

Aleasha Parks spoke with NBC 5 Thursday afternoon about her son Skylar Linson.

The 17-year-old Lewisville High School senior died Wednesday afternoon as he walked toward the fast food restaurant next to the school.

"My baby was a musician. He was a sweetheart," said Parks through tears. "He didn't want to die. He didn't want to die. He wanted to live."

Police say the gunman, who is not being identified because he is a minor, got out of his car, opened fire on Linson, got back in, and drove away.

A witness reportedly followed the suspect out of town and into Carrollton, relaying vital information to authorities who arrested the teen after a short chase, according to Lewisville PD.

The department is not publicly sharing the possible motive surrounding the shooting but said Wednesday that it was 'targeted' and not random.

Linson's mother declined to expand on the ongoing investigation but is calling her son's death 'senseless.'

"I hope that this will stop," she said. "I can't bring my baby back. I can't. I can't. I think this is a nightmare. This is not happening, but these shootings, these kids killing each other for no reason."

Linson, she says, is her youngest child. He worked at Whataburger, wanted to buy a car, was looking forward to graduating high school, and was an aspiring rapper.