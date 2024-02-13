‘He didn't comply with anything we asked him to do,' Arlington Police chief says of fatal shooting

Arlington Police on Tuesday released body camera video and other new details from last week's fatal police shooting that killed a 49-year-old man, stressing compliance and cooperation with officers.

On Feb. 8, an unnamed Arlington Police officer fatally shot 49-year-old Sean Daniel McKay during a traffic stop along Interstate 20. The department released a video of the shooting on Tuesday and said it showed McKay refusing the officer's commands to get out of his vehicle and put down his gun.

Arlington Chief of Police Al Jones said Tuesday McKay was being pulled over for having an illegal license plate cover and for driving erratically, and that when the officer signaled for him to exit to the right McKay instead crossed four lanes of traffic and stopped on the left shoulder.

During Tuesday's news conference, Jones showed body camera video from the motorcycle officer who conducted the traffic stop. Jones said he wasn't releasing the officer's name yet but did confirm he was an eight-year veteran of the department.

In the video, the officer can be seen pulling over in front of McKay on the shoulder and then walking over to the car yelling for the driver to get out of the vehicle. As the officer arrives at the driver's door, it flies open but it's not clear whether the door was opened by McKay or the officer. When the door was opened, the officer immediately yelled for the driver to put his hands on the steering wheel.

"Keep your hands on the steering wheel! You don't do that kind of bullcrap with me," the officer said. The man apologized and told the officer that he was trying to get over to help a woman. "I don't care. You don't cut across the highway like that," the officer responded.

A woman at the scene later confirmed McKay was coming to help her when he swerved over to her side of the road.

In the video, McKay can be heard trying to explain he had the green arrow when he came through the light. The officer responded, telling him he didn't have any green arrows on the highway. The man then later said he was talking about lights leading from the service road.

A Kennedale officer stopped to assist as McKay and the Arlington officer continued talking about pulling across the lanes of traffic. The Arlington officer then said the car smelled like weed and asked the man if he had any weapons in the car. The man appears to have shaken his head while quietly saying "No."

The Arlington officer repeatedly asked the man to turn the car off and hand him the keys and the man refused. The officer then ordered the man to step out of the car and to turn off the car and the man kept saying "No" and "I'm not doing anything wrong."

When the Arlington officer tried to physically remove the man from the car McKay can be heard repeatedly saying "Don't put your hands on me."

The Arlington officer again reached into the car to pull McKay out and again asked if he had a gun while telling him to stop reaching around in the car. McKay then slid over to the passenger side of the vehicle. The Arlington officer can then be heard saying, "He's got a gun," while yelling for the man to get his hands up. As the officer repeatedly yelled for McKay to put his hands up the man held a gun in his right hand yelling, "Don't do it. Don't do it."

The officer yelled, "I'll kill you! Put the gun down!" and the man replied, "I know you will ... don't do it, man! Step away from my car."

Arlington Police Department Arlington Police photo was taken from a body cam video. Police highlighted a gun in the man's right hand moments before he was fatally shot.

As McKay told the officer to get away from his car, he appeared to point with his left hand. After that moment the Arlington officer fired two shots followed by a third. The Kennedale officer did not fire her weapon.

McKay was the only person in the car but was riding with his dog. McKay was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. His dog was not injured.

During the news conference Tuesday, the chief was asked if there was anything different the officer could have done to alter the outcome of the traffic stop. Jones repeatedly said non-compliance was an issue in this incident.

"This is a very stressful situation. Our men and women, you know, they do a great job. They're put in these unfortunate situations. We're asking our residents to comply with us so that we don't have these types of outcomes," Jones said. "Think about this. He's actually trying to make a traffic stop. He's actually telling him to move over to the right-hand lane. This gentleman made a decision to cut across several lanes of traffic while we were trying to get him to a safe spot where we can actually do our traffic stop. Unfortunately, he didn't comply with that. He also, further, didn't comply with anything that we asked him to do that day. That, right there, has led us to where we are. Again, unfortunate outcome. But I think we could have had a different outcome provided that he actually comply with everything. He didn't comply with anything we asked him to do."

When asked about the officer's language and threatening to kill the man before firing his weapon, Jones said the officer was trying to get McKay to follow his commands.

"I'm sure the officer wasn't thinking that he wanted to kill Mr. McKay. What he wanted Mr. McKay to do is comply with the orders that he was given," Jones said. "Mr. McKay had several opportunities … he failed to comply."

At no point in the video does it appear that the man pointed his gun in the direction of either of the officers and Jones said it did not look like McKay ever fired his weapon.

"We don't have to wait for someone to point a gun at us before we have to take action. Again, it's an unfortunate situation that I wish that we could have had a better outcome and that's why it's important to comply."

Several moments of the video released by police are obscured by the officer's hands, which Jones said is because of where the body-worn camera is located on the officer's uniform.

According to records obtained by NBC 5, McKay had a criminal past dating back to the early 1990s. Jones confirmed that McKay's criminal history prevented him from legally having a weapon.

"We dealt with him in the past. He had a criminal background," Jones said. "Based on his criminal history he should not have had a gun. He was charged with capital murder in the past. He also was charged with a weapon violation as well as drug charges, so he should not have had a weapon on him."

Regarding the capital murder charge, Jones confirmed that McKay pled down to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and that he served prison time for that charge.

Both the criminal and administrative investigations into the police shooting are ongoing.