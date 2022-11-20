HBCU School Event Held in Dallas for North Texas Students

North Texas high school students learned about historically Black colleges and universities from across the country over the weekend.

Around 300 students attended the UNCF Empower Me Tour Event at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel over the weekend.

23 HBCUs were on hand to visit with students.

Students talked with recruiters and were able to apply to colleges at the event.

Scholarships were also available along with seminars to help with financial information and more.

Applications for scholarships are still being accepted at UNCF.org.