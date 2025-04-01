Airlines

Hazy cabin after landing forces American Eagle flight to evacuate

Airline says the flight experienced a "maintenance issue," but didn't elaborate on what the problem may have been

By NBCDFW Staff

An American Eagle flight was evacuated in Augusta, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, after the cabin appeared hazy after landing.
An American Airlines flight was evacuated Tuesday after a haze was reported in the cabin after landing in Augusta, Georgia.

American Eagle Flight 5406 from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Augusta Regional Airport landed about 30 minutes early Tuesday morning, but upon touchdown, officials noticed a haze in the aircraft.

The pilot pulled the plane over and passengers were evacuated. A video shared by WAGT-TV in Augusta showed the emergency doors open over the wing.

A statement from Fort Worth-based American Airlines said the American Eagle flight experienced a maintenance issue after landing safely in Georgia. The airline did not elaborate on what the problem might have been.

No injuries were reported.

The plane was supposed to return to Charlotte at about 11 a.m., but that flight was canceled.

Carlene Shropshire, a passenger who was supposed to be on the 11 a.m. flight, said the cancellation was inconvenient but that safety is the greater priority.

"So I'd rather them have precautions and make sure everything's all right versus you get in the air and something terrible happens," Shropshire said.

The incident occurred during a busy time at the airport with thousands coming to the city for the annual Masters golf tournament. Both American Airlines and Delta have added flights to accommodate demand.

The aircraft is operated by PSA Airlines, a regional airline that is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fort Worth-based American Airlines Group. The airline operates more than 500 daily flights on behalf of American Airlines. Its all-jet fleet includes 61 CRJ 700s and 80 CRJ 900s. In January, PSA Airlines announced it was moving its headquarters from Dayton, Ohio, to Charlotte, North Carolina.

