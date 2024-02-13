Hays County Crime Stoppers brings back hilarious Valentine's Day Special

Hays County Crime Stoppers announced it has brought back its satirical Valentine's Day Special for your ex-Valentine with outstanding warrants.

In a post on its social media pages, the organization outlined some of the top-tier services it would provide on this holiday of love.

These services included free chauffeured transportation in a luxurious, sporty ride by one of their full-service professional providers. Then a stay in luxurious, 5-star accommodations with full amenities. The special also included a professional photo session.

To make a reservation for someone special with an outstanding warrant:

Call 1-800-324-TIPS (8477)

Use the app: P3Tips.com

Visit our website at CallCrimeStoppers.com