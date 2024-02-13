Hays County

Hays County Crime Stoppers brings back hilarious Valentine's Day Special

The Hays County Crime Stoppers is now taking Valentine's reservations

By Lucy Ladis

Hays County Crime Stoppers

Hays County Crime Stoppers announced it has brought back its satirical Valentine's Day Special for your ex-Valentine with outstanding warrants.

In a post on its social media pages, the organization outlined some of the top-tier services it would provide on this holiday of love.

These services included free chauffeured transportation in a luxurious, sporty ride by one of their full-service professional providers. Then a stay in luxurious, 5-star accommodations with full amenities. The special also included a professional photo session.

To make a reservation for someone special with an outstanding warrant:

Call 1-800-324-TIPS (8477)

Use the app: P3Tips.com

Visit our website at CallCrimeStoppers.com

