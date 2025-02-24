TxDOT

They're back! Hawks make annual nest in Irving TxDOT camera

Over the next few months, you can keep up with the hawk family

By NBCDFW Staff

Red-tailed hawks makes nest on Texas 114 at Rochelle Boulevard
It's that time of year! Red-tailed hawks have returned to build a nest at a camera on Texas 114 at Rochelle Boulevard in Irving.

It appears there is only one egg in the nest this year.

Egg in red-tailed hawks nest in Irving
Egg in red-tailed hawks nest in Irving

NBC 5 has followed the journey of these hawks through the years, from when they lay eggs, to when the eggs hatch, to watching their baby hawks take flight.

Last year TxDOT implemented a new camera making our view of the circle of life much clearer.

Red-tailed hawks have made the TxDOT camera pole their Irving penthouse home for the past 18 years, where mothers usually nest their eggs and raise their eventual babies.

You can follow the hawks' journey by checking back periodically on our website or by visiting the TxDOT website here.

