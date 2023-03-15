Have You Seen This Truck? Police Release New Video, Images in Deadly Hit & Run Investigation

Police in Rhome have released new video of a truck they say was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a Decatur man dead last Friday.

Police say the driver of a pickup truck hauling a trailer forced Jerry Newton and his 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle off US Highway 287 between Pioneer Road and State Highway 114 and fled the scene. Newton, 55, did not survive his injuries.

NBCDFW.com Rhome Police say Jerry Wayne Newton died after being run off the highway while riding his motorcycle by an aggressive driver captured on surveillance video.

Rhome police say the pickup driver fled west on SH 114 and turned north on Derting Road in Aurora.

The pickup and trailer were caught on surveillance video providing police with much clearer images.

Rhome Police Rhome Police are looking for the driver of the pickup truck in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on Friday, March 10, 2023.

The vehicle is a newer model Ford four-door truck, possibly F250 or F350, with an aftermarket front bumper and hood scoop with marker lights beneath the hood line. It has dark grey or black wheels.

The truck was pulling a black gooseneck trailer with mismatched wheels. The front trailer wheel on the driver's side is white and the rear wheel is grey. On the passenger side, the front wheel is grey and the back wheel is white.

The trailer was carrying a white and black asphalt roller, or similar equipment, with a high bar behind the seat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rhome Police Department at 817-636-2400 or the Wise County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 940-627-5971.

The Rhome Police Department along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers continue to investigate.