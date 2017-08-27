Harvey Victims Need Food, Money — How Can You Help?

Nearly a week after making landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast, Hurricane/TS Harvey continues to drop an unprecedented and catastrophic amount of rainfall.

Tens of thousands of Texans are expected to be impacted by the storm, whether by the initial landfall or the deluge of rain that fell in the days afterward.

The director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Brock Long, said the government expects to conduct a "mass care mission" and predicted that the aftermath of the storm would require FEMA's involvement for years.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared dozens of counties disaster areas both on the state and federal level.

Victims of Hurricane/TS Harvey will need food, money, housing and clothing -- others may need blood and urgent medical care. Find out what you can do to help by consulting the list below.

NBC 5 and Kroger are teaming up to get help with the relief effort for the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. Visit your neighborhood Kroger and make a monetary donation to the American Red Cross at Kroger's check-out registers. All of the money will go to the Red Cross Disaster Relief. The American Red Cross is working around the clock to help those in need by providing food, shelter and emotional support for the people whose lives have been disrupted. Visit RedCross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information on the relief efforts.

Other ways to help the victims of Hurricane/TS Harvey:

DONATE MONEY

The Salvation Army is also accepting financial donations. Salvation Army 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769) HelpSalvArmy.org

DONATE BLOOD

Carter BloodCare will send blood donations to its partners affected by Hurricane Harvey. 1-877-571-1000. Text DONATE4LIFE to 444-999

HELP PETS

SPCA of Texas is expecting 300 cats and dogs to come to North Texas. The agendy is asking for donations of cat litter, litter boxes, towels, blankets, treats, toys and newspaper. Donations can be dropped off at the following two locations: SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas and the SPCA of Texas at 8411 Stacy Road in McKinney. Monetary donations can be made online at SPCA.org/gift