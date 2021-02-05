Grapevine

Harvest Hall Set to Open Doors to the Public Inside Grapevine Main Station on Saturday

The European-style food hall, with its seven globally-inspired kitchens, will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Harvest Hall will be the first element of the $114-million-dollar Grapevine Main Station to open to the public.

The European-style food hall, with its seven globally-inspired kitchens, is set to open to the public on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Grapevine Main, located at 815 South Main Street at the corner of Main Street and Dallas Road, is a public/private sector transit-oriented development project.

The development consists of a 38,000-square-foot outdoor plaza, a 42,000-square-foot rail station featuring Harvest Hall, and a 150-foot-tall Observation Tower.

Grapevine Main will also be the new home of the Grapevine Visitor Information Center. All of the development's features will be connected to Hotel Vin, a six-story, 120-room Marriott Autograph Collection property, and a 552-space parking garage.

Parking is available in the Grapevine Main Parking Garage, located at 255 East Dallas Road, and in the Cotton Belt Railroad Historic District, located at 701 South Main Street.

Masks are required to be worn while inside Grapevine Main, Harvest Hall, and Hotel Vin at all times, unless actively eating or drinking.

For more information, visit GrapevineMain.com.

