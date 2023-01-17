Harsh Reviews for Kalita Humphreys Theater Plan

An expensive improvement plan for the 64-year-old Kalita Humphreys Theater on Turtle Creek Boulevard received harsh reviews from Dallas City Council members Tuesday.

Planners were told to consider private funding and less taxpayer support.

The building was designed by famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

The intimate 488-seat performance space is still used by the Dallas Theater Center organization.

But after years of neglect and decay, the place that first opened for plays in 1959, shows its age with a shabby lobby inside and crumbling features outside.

“I think we need to make the decision, do we want to save this or not. And then what does saving look like,” Councilmember Paula Blackmon said. “I’m not going to be the city that tears down a Frank Lloyd Wright.”

The $300 million plan presented to the Dallas City Council Quality of Life Committee Tuesday also calls for the transformation of the park space outside the building with new structures, perhaps an additional performance space, a restaurant and connection to the Katy Trail that runs beside the site.

Dallas Theater Center Board Chairperson Jennifer Altabef said the plan is a golden opportunity to make use of underused park space.

“I think it’s very attractive,” she said. “There will be lots of support in the arts community I believe. And then there’s trail and park people and people who are interested in connectivity and urban planning, so we have a pretty wide constituency.”

Supporters suggested the $300 million plan could be included in a proposed 2024 public improvement bond referendum for voters to decide.

City Council members refused to endorse a public vote on the entire amount.

“I've got smoke and mirrors with all the pretty pictures, and then, 'Oh, let's not look at the dollar amounts here,'” said City Councilmember Omar Narvaez.

He said the Theater Center people had used their skill at staging a show, but his reaction was negative.

“Let's start off with sticker shock. Wow, this is what we're going to invest into Fair Park,” Narvaez said.

Several members of the committee said they might support city funding of neglected repair for just the existing building which could cost around $50 million.

Members cited many other competing needs for city funding and inclusion in a bond referendum, such as the completion of the Southern Gateway Oak Cliff deck park over I-35E R.L. Thornton Freeway.

“Lip talk is one thing, but we need funding. So, I want you all to understand the priority we’re placing on it,” said Councilmember Carolyn King Arnold who represents the deck park neighborhood.

Committee Chairman Adam Bazadua said he heard no compelling argument why the theater plan should be placed ahead of other more compelling needs for city funding. He said the theater plan needs belt-tightening on some of the wishes and private donor funding should be the main component.

“I think that you all need to come with some options and a menu for us to look at,” Bazaldua said.

The committee voted to require an additional committee review in the future before allowing the plan to move forward to a vote of the full Dallas City Council.

There was a 2010 Kalita Humphreys Theater master plan that was never completed.

The Dallas Theater Center also produces performances at the Wily Theater in the downtown Dallas Arts District.