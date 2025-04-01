Harold Simmons Park, UNT Dallas College of Law to host property tax education session

Harold Simmons Park and UNT Dallas College of Law are hosting a property tax education session on Tuesday, April 1.

According to officials, the town hall will involve a discussion with local experts on how to protest your property taxes.

The town hall will also cover exemptions and how to interpret and understand your property evaluations, officials said.

The event is set to take place at the Mattie Nash Myrtle Recreation Center, located at 3710 North Hampton Road in Dallas, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on April 1.

Those who want to attend can register online or email info@tpcdallas.org