‘Hardhats for Heroes’ Helps Fix Up Vets’ Homes in Fort Worth

Disabled and financially challenged veterans in Fort Worth are getting help fixing up their houses from a new program called Hardhats for Heroes.

"It was like please help me,” said U.S. Air Force veteran A.J. Brown.

A small army of volunteers showed up to provide it.

The volunteers redid his front porch, added a fresh coat of paint on the house.

And they recently showed up with shovels and rakes to spruce up his front yard too.

"This is a godsend,” Brown said. “I couldn't have done it. Both me and my wife are disabled."

Hardhats for Heroes is organized by a nonprofit group called the Housing Channel.

"This is such a heartwarming experience and to see someone with a big smile on their face,” said Housing Channel board member Brandy O’Quinn.

The volunteers came from Wells Fargo Bank, which also donated money to the program.

"They've given to the country,” said bank employee Felicia Whorley. “So now is the time for us to give back."

Vets like Brown are grateful for the help.

"I can't thank them enough,” he said. “No words would show the appreciation of what this means to me."