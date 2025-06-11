Handcuffed suspect steals Grand Prairie patrol car, leads police on chase

At least one person is in custody after reportedly stealing a Grand Prairie police SUV and then leading police on a chase.

It was a dramatic scene in Dallas overnight. According to Grand Prairie police, the incident began when police stopped the suspect due to a traffic violation.

The suspect allegedly managed to steal a police cruiser and led police on a chase from Grand Prairie to Dallas.

The suspect, according to a sergeant on scene, drove the stolen cruiser while handcuffed the entire time.

Our NBC 5 photojournalist was at the scene where it all ended on the I-30 Service Road at Postal Way in Dallas and saw the police SUV flipped onto its side and the suspect in the back of an ambulance nearby.

