Han Gil Hotel Defendant Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison

The final defendant in the Han Gil Hotel Town criminal case was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday, Chad. E Meacham, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said in a press release.

39-year-old Bryan Reshad Hill was convicted in June 2021 of conspiracy to distribute heroin and crack cocaine. According to evidence shown during the trial, Hill dealt the drugs out of Han Gil Hotel Town, a drug-infested establishment shut down by federal officials in March 2019. Hill and others paid a "drug tax " to induce the hotel's owner to turn a blind eye to the crimes being committed.

Additionally, according to evidence presented at his sentencing hearing, Hill raped and presumably murdered a 19-year-old drug user inside one of the hotel's trap rooms. Video tweeted by the US Attorney of North Texas shows Hill entering a room after raping and presumably murdering the victim.

"Behind the walls of the Han Gil, this defendant committed truly heinous acts," said U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham. "It has been four years since our office began its investigation of Han Gil Hotel Town, and today, we are proud to bring this sordid case to a close. We know, however, that our work is far from over. We will continue our crackdown on violent drug traffickers and the establishments that allow them to operate."

23 additional defendants have been sentenced in relation to the hotel's criminal activity including the owner, Amos Su Young Mun. Mun pleaded guilty to "maintaining drug-involved premises" and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in August 2019.

The Han Gil Hotel Town, located just blocks away from a Dallas ISD elementary school, served as a home base for many high-level traffickers and saw four confirmed deaths, shootings and drug-related incidents months before its closure. It was later demolished in June 2020.