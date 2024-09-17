A teenager is in the ICU after an apparent road rage shooting in Haltom City, and police are asking for help finding the gunman.

Haltom City police said officers were called to a shooting before dawn Sunday along the 4400 block of East Belknap Street.

Police said sometime between 4:15 a.m. and 4:45 a.m., two vehicles were traveling northeast on Belknap from Bernice Street toward Layton Avenue when someone in a sedan fired on the other car, injuring a 16-year-old boy.

The teenager was hospitalized after the shooting and, at last check on Tuesday, was still in critical condition in the ICU.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"HCPD detectives are seeking help from the public, specifically anyone that might have access to video cameras near the incident location," Haltom City police said.

Police did not describe the sedan and only said there were believed to be four Hispanic males inside the vehicle.

Officials said they believed the shooting was an isolated incident and that the victim did not know the shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Haltom City Police Department at 817-222-7000 or email Detective Key at dkey@haltomcitytx.com. Key's direct number is 817-222-7034.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.