Haltom City

Haltom pedestrian in wheelchair struck by car, suffers serious injuries, police say

Haltom City police say the suspected driver fled the scene but has been identified

By Lauren Harper

Haltom_City_police_generic
NBC 5 News

A pedestrian in a wheelchair was stuck by a vehicle in north Haltom City, according to police.

The victim was hit Tuesday morning near the 4000 block of East Belknap Street. Police said the suspected driver fled the scene but has been identified.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

Authorities did not release the circumstances of the hit-and-run or the specifics of the victim's injuries. Police did not say whether they have the suspect in custody.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The victim's current medical status is unknown.

This article tagged under:

Haltom City
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us