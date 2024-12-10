A pedestrian in a wheelchair was stuck by a vehicle in north Haltom City, according to police.

The victim was hit Tuesday morning near the 4000 block of East Belknap Street. Police said the suspected driver fled the scene but has been identified.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

Authorities did not release the circumstances of the hit-and-run or the specifics of the victim's injuries. Police did not say whether they have the suspect in custody.

The victim's current medical status is unknown.