Haltom City Residents Continue Clean Up After Torrential Rain

Residents in Haltom City continue to clean up two days after torrential rainfall across North Texas flooded homes and streets.

Molly Manivong lives with her mother, son, and nephew. They have lived in their home along Fincher Road since 1996 and have never experienced flooding like they did this week.

“Just cleaning, and [an] emotional rollercoaster. We’ve been here half, all of our lives, really,” Manivong said. “My son was born here. My dad passed, you know…while we were living here.”

Manivong works from home part-time. She said she didn’t think much of the rain Monday until her mother pointed out the water flowing into their home. She grabbed her family’s emergency case filled with important documents such as birth certificates and evacuated.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“Once we opened the door, my mom was the first one out. She opened the door, and the water just gushed into the house and that was it,” she said. “Pretty much everything that we store underneath the shelf of the TV, the bedframe. Everything is broken. The mattresses are soaked.”

Next door, Ismael Angiano and his family continued cleaning Wednesday as well. Angiano said they were in the process of remodeling when the heavy rainfall came. He expects repairs to take about four weeks.

Water rose about two feet in their home, he said.

“We need demolition, the walls. The cabinets in the kitchen,” he said Wednesday.

Manivong said her family’s home is currently under contract. They plan to move into their new home by the end of November. Until then, they are working with the insurance companies and new homeowners while preserving what they can.

“I’m still cleaning. Just seeing old photos of family and kids when they were younger…just brought back a lot of memories. Emotionally, I’m drained,” she said Wednesday. “It’s just frustrating starting over. Of course, not just our area but every one that is affected…it just...process is a little slower.”

Rainfall in North Texas from Sunday to Monday toppled a record set more than 100 years ago and came close to the record for the rainiest 24 hours ever recorded in DFW.