Haltom City Officers Fire on Driver Who Escapes on Foot After a Chase

A person is on the run after being fired on by Haltom City Police following a chase Monday night, police say.

Haltom City Police said Tuesday morning that the chase began Monday night when officers tried to stop a driver for a traffic violation at about 10:45 p.m. along the 4200 block of Creech Street.

The driver, police said, chose not to stop and drove a short distance west into Fort Worth where they stopped along the 2700 block of NE 28th Street.

Police said the driver got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the officers who feared for their lives and began shooting at the driver.

The driver ran and was able to escape on foot. Officers from Fort Worth arrived to help in the search for the driver, but the person was never located.

Police added they found no evidence indicating any of the shots fired by police hit the person.

Haltom City Police have not released any information about the driver or what led to the traffic stop.

Haltom City Police said the Major Case Unit of the Fort Worth Police Department has assumed responsibility for the criminal investigation. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the Haltom City officers involved have been placed on paid administrative in accordance with policy.

Police are asking that anyone who might have information regarding this investigation, please contact

the Fort Worth Police 817-392-4439.