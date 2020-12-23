Haltom City

Haltom City Homeowner Pays Tribute to Tejano Singer Selena With Christmas Light Display

By Hannah Jones

Wisdom Way Lights

A Haltom City homeowner is bringing holiday cheer to his neighborhood in a unique way.

Jesse Gonzalez has gone above and beyond to decorate his home in honor of late Texas Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla.

The "Wisdom Way Lights" show, located at 4521 Wisdom Way, features clips of the singer performing some of her biggest hits in concert.

Gonzalez said the light display was made possible through motivation from his wife and some long nights.

The Wisdom Way Lights show also features a Super Smash Bros display inspired by the Nintendo game.

Both displays will run throughout the remainder of the year, Gonzalez said.

The light show runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, and from 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

