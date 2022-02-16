Haltom City

Haltom City Girl Injured in Apparent Drive-By Shooting, Police Say

Investigators say they are searching for the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting of a young girl Wednesday afternoon

NBC 5 News

Police say they are searching for the suspect or suspects after a young girl was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting. 

According to Haltom City Police, officers were called after receiving reports of gunfire around 3:11 p.m. at the 3500 block of Eastridge Drive in Haltom City. 

Once officers arrived, they found several homes and vehicles in the area had been struck by the gunfire. 

Haltom City Police say the girl was transported to a local hospital where she received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the shooting, there were other people in the home, but it is unclear where the girl was during the incident.  

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are reviewing camera footage to get an accurate description of the suspect or suspects. 

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Haltom CityHaltom City police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us