Haltom City Girl Injured in Apparent Drive-By Shooting, Police Say

Police say they are searching for the suspect or suspects after a young girl was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting.

According to Haltom City Police, officers were called after receiving reports of gunfire around 3:11 p.m. at the 3500 block of Eastridge Drive in Haltom City.

Once officers arrived, they found several homes and vehicles in the area had been struck by the gunfire.

Haltom City Police say the girl was transported to a local hospital where she received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the shooting, there were other people in the home, but it is unclear where the girl was during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are reviewing camera footage to get an accurate description of the suspect or suspects.