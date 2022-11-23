Haltom City Church Continues to Feed Those In Need Despite Own Challenges

Inside Christian Center of Fort Worth, they are ready to serve those in need.

"It's organized chaos around here. And right now, this is the calm before the storm, but we are heading that way," church pastor Steve Vanzant said.

This will be the 29th year the church has served free Thanksgiving dinner to the community.

"We are preparing to serve anywhere from 800 to 1,200 or until we run out," Vanzant said.

Vanzant is anticipating a larger crowd this year because of the economic strain on so many families.

"Everything shortage,” Vanzant said. “Shortage on turkey, butter; I mean, just picking whatever, and I think that kind of freaks people out some. And obviously with inflation the way it's been."

While still working to serve others, the church has faced its own struggles with membership and offerings declining during COVID.

"That really affected us,” Vanzant said. “It really did affect us in a tremendous way because you want to serve your community and it was very difficult."

Vanzant says generosity has kept them going.

Employees from United Auto Credit pulled up with four vehicles filled with canned goods to donate.

"It's our way of giving back, especially as a company,” United Auto Credit employee Kaitlyn Merck said. “As a company in general we like to take care of our employees, but we also like to take care of the community around us."

Vanzant has faith that God will continue to provide for his church so, they can provide continue to provide much more than just a meal to the community.

"It's not about the food,” Vanzant said. “You can get a meal somewhere, anywhere. But it's about the touch behind the food. Our people really do love serving because they really do love people."

After the Thanksgiving meal Christian Center of Fort Worth will start preparing for the Christmas meal and toy giveaway. To learn more click here.