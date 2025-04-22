Halperin Park in Dallas shows off views from second story walkway above Interstate 35

A long-planned deck park in southern Dallas received the first signs of green ahead of its planned opening next year.

The Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation, along with members of the city of Dallas and the Halperin Foundation turned shovels, marking the symbolic planting of the first trees at Halperin Park.

The first phase of the two-story park, built over Interstate 35 between Lancaster and Ewing Avenues next to the Dallas Zoo, is just under 3 acres.

April Allen, president and CEO of Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation, the organization that will operate the park, toured the active construction site with reporters on Tuesday.

“When you see the vistas and the views, it’s a lot of pride,” Allen said. “Pride in what we’re doing, pride in Oak Cliff, and pride in what our community can do when we come together.”

The Halperin Foundation donation of $23 million in September 2024 included naming rights for the park.

Dave Halperin said he hopes the park can serve as a focal point for the city.

“Whether you’re from North Dallas, South Dallas, East Dallas, West Dallas, I want this to be a good congregation point right here,” Halperin said.

The first phase of the park, which will include a children’s play area, an elevated pathway and bridge, a performance amphitheater, and an enclosed indoor building, is set to open in March 2026.

A second phase, that would include decking from Lancaster to Marsalis Avenues, and an additional 2 acres of park space with connectivity to the Dallas Zoo, is still in the planning stages.