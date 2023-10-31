Halloween candy calories can add up frighteningly fast if you're not careful

Whether you're trick or treating or the one handing out the candy – most of us are probably going to indulge in some sweet treats tonight.

But it's easy to get carried away. So how much is too much?

Despite the “fun-sized” candy bars, the calories from Halloween sweets can honestly add up frighteningly fast. When you look at the data, it really is scary.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average American child eats more than 16 times the daily recommendation of sugar on average on Halloween. In fact, kids can eat anywhere between 3,500 and 7,000 calories on October 31.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Looking at the math, you would have to walk for 180 miles while trick-or-treating just to burn that off.

Adults aren't any better. Americans overall can eat around three to four pounds of candy during Halloween and about three whole cups of sugar, which equals about 220 sugar packets.

So what can we do? According to Neha Patel, a registered dietician with Teladoc Health, don't restrict yourself or your kids too hard because that kind of all-or-nothing rule can lead to big cravings and then binging on candy.

Patel said it's also all about striking a balance and reminding kiddos of that, too.

"Just reminding them that too much sugar is not good for our body and we still need to balance them out with other health foods, such as vegetables and fruits. But that chocolate can still be a part of their treat in the evening – as long as we're brushing our teeth and kind of sticking to those things to kind of help prevent cavities,” she said.

Savoring every bite, which can be easier to do for adults, can help slow down any temptations to binge an entire bag of candy.

"So to really help avoid overindulging on those sweets, take small bites. Taking the first bite to really just savor the flavor and then a second and third bite. By the third bite, it should satisfy our craving. At least that's the goal to be able to still enjoy it, but not overindulge,” Patel said.

For women and children, doctors generally recommend about 25 grams of sugar per day. For men, it’s about 36 grams.

To help you get a better understanding of how many pieces it takes to reach that amount, the following candy portions all have 10 grams of sugar or less: