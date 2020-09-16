texas restaurant association

Half of Texas Restaurants Could Fail With No Aid: Survey

It's estimated that 100,000 restaurants have closed for good around the country

By Ben Russell

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Half of the restaurants in Texas fear they will be out of business in six months if the government does not step in and offer another round of financial relief, according to a survey released by the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA).

“We cannot expect the majority of the industry to survive a six-month crisis with eight weeks of support,” said Emily Knight of the TRA.

That same survey estimated that as many as 377,000 restaurant workers in Texas – 29 percent of the 1.3 million member food service workforce – are still out of work, approximately six months after the state government initially forced them to close their doors at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nationwide, 100,000 restaurants have permanently closed since March, according to a companion survey released by the National Restaurant Association, which represents about 1 in 6 restaurants in the country.

