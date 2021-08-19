‘Haitian Social Circle' Organizing Donation Drive to Help Quake Survivors

When images of the 7.2 magnitude quake in Haiti on Saturday hit social media, Ted Registre had a sinking feeling.

"Well I was born and raised in Port-au-Prince, Haiti," Registre said via Zoom from his Dallas home. "So I know how tragic this is, and for me having lived something like that in 2010, I can tell you I don't think I've recovered from that memory seeing these images over, and over."

Registre lived through the 2010 7.0 magnitude earthquake that killed at least 250,000 people, including his father after the school where he taught collapsed.

"The ground shook. We didn't know what it was. We'd never experienced an earthquake before," Registre said. "There's no earth. You don't feel the ground anymore. You're standing on this wave."

Registre moved to the United States after the 2010 quake and ended up in Dallas. His mother still lives in Haiti, so he knows the needs. Resgistre is helping organize a donation drive through Haitian Social Circle.

The items they're collecting include medical supplies, hygiene products, and basic needs like tents and sleeping bags.

"There's so many basic necessities, basic infrastructure that we don't have," Registre explained. "So when these things happen, they can't run and go seek shelter somewhere else because everywhere else is destroyed."

There is a motto in Haiti, ''l'union fait la force'...unity creates strength.

"We want them to see that we're here for them. We care for them. We're thinking about them all the time," Registre said. "We want them to know that the people of Texas really do care."

Registre said starting Friday, August 20 - Friday, September 10, donations can be dropped off at two locations:

Dallas City Temple Seventh Day Adventist 1530 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, TX 75203

Renovation Community Church 6301 Granbury Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76133

You can see a list of items that are needed below.