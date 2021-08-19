Haiti Earthquake

‘Haitian Social Circle' Organizing Donation Drive to Help Quake Survivors

Starting Friday, Haitian Social Circle will be collecting donations of medical supplies, hygiene products, and basic needs

By Noelle Walker

The back side of the residence of the Catholic bishop is damaged after an earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021
AP Photo/Delot Jean

When images of the 7.2 magnitude quake in Haiti on Saturday hit social media, Ted Registre had a sinking feeling.

"Well I was born and raised in Port-au-Prince, Haiti," Registre said via Zoom from his Dallas home. "So I know how tragic this is, and for me having lived something like that in 2010, I can tell you I don't think I've recovered from that memory seeing these images over, and over."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Registre lived through the 2010 7.0 magnitude earthquake that killed at least 250,000 people, including his father after the school where he taught collapsed.

"The ground shook. We didn't know what it was. We'd never experienced an earthquake before," Registre said. "There's no earth. You don't feel the ground anymore. You're standing on this wave."

Registre moved to the United States after the 2010 quake and ended up in Dallas. His mother still lives in Haiti, so he knows the needs. Resgistre is helping organize a donation drive through Haitian Social Circle.

The items they're collecting include medical supplies, hygiene products, and basic needs like tents and sleeping bags.

"There's so many basic necessities, basic infrastructure that we don't have," Registre explained. "So when these things happen, they can't run and go seek shelter somewhere else because everywhere else is destroyed."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Texas Legislature 8 mins ago

Texas Democrats Return, End 38-Day Holdout Over Voting Bill

Texas Education Agency 16 mins ago

TEA Says Schools Must Now Report Positive COVID-19 Cases to Families

There is a motto in Haiti, ''l'union fait la force'...unity creates strength.

"We want them to see that we're here for them. We care for them. We're thinking about them all the time," Registre said. "We want them to know that the people of Texas really do care."

Registre said starting Friday, August 20 - Friday, September 10, donations can be dropped off at two locations:

Dallas City Temple Seventh Day Adventist 1530 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, TX 75203

Renovation Community Church 6301 Granbury Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76133

You can see a list of items that are needed below.

Medical SuppliesHygiene General 
AdhesiveBaby FormulaBlankets
AntibioticsBaby WipesBleach
Alcohol Pads/WipesCombsCan Opener
Allergy MedicationConditionerCandles
Anti-Diarrhea MedicationDeodorantCanned Juices
Antibacterial OintmentDiaper Rash CreamCanned Goods
Antibacterial SoapDiapersCereal
Antiseptic TowelettesDust MaskEmergency Blanket 
Aspirin/AcetaminophenFeminine PadsGarbage Bags
Bandages- Soft Band & Butterfly Closure (All sizes)HairbrushesGlow Sticks
BetadineShampooPliers
Blood Pressure MonitorSoap/Body WashRaincoats
Burn Relief Ointment SocksSheets
Cervical CollarToilet PapersSleeping Bags
Cotton SwabToothpasteSolar Chargers
Eye WashUnderwearSpaghetti/Macaroni 
First Aid Kits Sterno (Canned Heat)
Gauze Pads Swiss Army Knife
Gloves (Examination) Tactical Flashlights
Glucometer + Strips Tents- All sizes
Gypsona Umbrellas
Hot pack Water Purifier 
Instant Cold Pack  Blue Plastic Tarp (Water Resistant)
Insulin Whistle
Intracath Work Gloves
Masks  
Scalpel   
Serum  
Solute (NaC1/RL/DW  
Syringe  
Tweezers  

This article tagged under:

Haiti EarthquakeDallasHaiti
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us