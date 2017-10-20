Hail, Damaging Winds, Brief Tornado May Be Possible in Saturday Night Storms

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

A cold front passing thru North Texas is expected to trigger severe weather late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

The system will generate a squall line of storms with the biggest threats coming from strong winds and hail.

The possibility of a brief tornado cannot be ruled out when the storms move across North Texas during the overnight hours.

Parts of the area could receive an inch or more of rain, but rain totals will vary across the region.

Storms should push out of the area around sunrise, with sunny skies returning for Sunday and breezy, cooler conditions for the rest of the day.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Interactive Radar

SkyCams

Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.