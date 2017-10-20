Hail, Damaging Winds, Brief Tornado May Be Possible in Saturday Night Storms

1240-new-radar
Interactive Radar
Interactive Radar		 S-Band Radar
NBC 5 S-Band		 Dallas County Radar
Dallas County		 Tarrant County Radar
Tarrant County
Collin County Radar
Collin County		 Denton County Radar
Denton County		 Ellis, Johnson County Radar
Ellis, Johnson Co.		 Rainfall Totals
Rainfall Totals

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

A cold front passing thru North Texas is expected to trigger severe weather late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Wylie 27 mins ago

Woman’s Body Found in Lavon Lake

desoto isd 9 mins ago

DeSoto ISD Investigating ‘Hand-Written Threat’ Found in Restroom

The system will generate a squall line of storms with the biggest threats coming from strong winds and hail.

The possibility of a brief tornado cannot be ruled out when the storms move across North Texas during the overnight hours.

 

Parts of the area could receive an inch or more of rain, but rain totals will vary across the region.

Storms should push out of the area around sunrise, with sunny skies returning for Sunday and breezy, cooler conditions for the rest of the day.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Interactive Radar

SkyCams

Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

 

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us