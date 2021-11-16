Haggard Farms Redevelopment Plan One Step Closer to Reality

A plan for redevelopment of Haggard Farms, has been long in the works. Last night in Plano, the planning and zoning commission held a vote on it.

During public comments, the majority of those signed up to speak were against it. Some with complains about apartments.

“This proposal represents another divisive shot at the homeowners and taxpayers of our city,” said one resident.

The plan consists of entertainment and green space, a hotel, a restaurant, commercial buildings and housing. Rutledge Haggard, whose family has had the property since 1856, sought to reassure those at the meeting about the plan. The family had been approached many times with development opportunities for the land.

“Our goal is to have a signature development all over the farm. We don't want anything that is detrimental to anybody,” said Rutledge Haggard.

The commission had plenty of questions for the developers, but in the end, by a 5-3 vote, approved it. First Vice-chairman Richard Horne believes this plan is less dense than previous ones, and there was input from the nearest neighbors. He likes what he calls a walking village, and says it fills a need for housing.

“Plano is not just a suburb anymore. We are a town of 200 and almost 90 thousand people. That is a city,” said Planning and Zoning Commission First Vice President Richard Horne.

The city council still has to approve the plan.