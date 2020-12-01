McKinney

Habitat for Humanity of Collin County Hosts Open House Wednesday

The open house will be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

habitat for humanity build 0816 (7)

Habitat for Humanity of Collin County is hosting an open house in the completed model home of the Cotton Groves shipping container townhome development in McKinney.

The open house will take place on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Habitat ReStore parking lot at 2060 Couch Drive.

Habitat for Humanity of Collin County prepared the shipping container home as an inside preview of what will be used in the 35-family townhome development.

The groundbreaking for the future development, located on Bumpas Street in McKinney, occurred on Oct. 27.

This article tagged under:

McKinneyCollin Countyopen houseHabitat for Humanity
