H-E-B to Break Ground on New North Texas Stores in Frisco and Plano

At two separate groundbreaking events, the retailer will share store details and designs

H-E-B will hold two groundbreaking celebrations to mark the start of construction on its two flagship brand stores in Frisco and Plano. 

During two events, the San Antonio-based retailer will release updates about the Frisco and Plano stores and provide additional details about the new location, H-E-B officials said.

The first groundbreaking in Frisco is set for Thursday, while the Plano groundbreaking will take place the next day on Friday. These events are not open to the public. 

These events will feature remarks from H-E-B leadership and community officials, as well as food, music and more. The retailer will bring its branded hot air balloon, 13-foot tall motorized grocery cart, and the H-E-B Creamy Creations ice cream truck to the events.

