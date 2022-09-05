H-E-B Frisco Set to Open This Month

Grocery chain H-E-B is set to officially open its Frisco location on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the company announced Monday.

The announcement comes over a year after plans were announced for the construction of two North Texas locations in Plano and Frisco. An additional store in McKinney and in Mansfield has also been announced.

Customers can begin ordering curbside pickup orders starting Monday, Sept. 19 with orders scheduled up to 14 days in advance. H-E-B Frisco's store hours are from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. It is located at 4800 Main Street.

Currently, H-E-B runs Central Market stores across North Texas and has locations in Burleson and Waxahachie.