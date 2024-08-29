H-E-B announces plans to open first Dallas County store

H-E-B is on a rapid expansion spree in North Texas, following its announcement to open a new store in Irving.

On Wednesday, the grocer announced the acquisition of property in Irving with plans to open its inaugural H-E-B store in the Las Colinas area.

Scheduled to open in late 2026, the store will be situated at the intersection of Interstate 635 and Olympus Boulevard, adjacent to the former Fry’s Electronics store.

“H-E-B has been a Texas institution for almost 120 years, and it’s a pleasure to welcome them home to Irving along with 700 new jobs for our workforce. Our community offers an excellent quality of life that includes best-in-class amenities, and the addition of H-E-B reinforces this with its broad array of grocery options at affordable prices,” said Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer. “Irving’s central location in the metroplex will also give area residents easy access to H-E-B. We are grateful to the H-E-B team for their partnership and for our collaborative efforts with the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce, the Irving Economic Development Partnership and all our community stakeholders who made this announcement possible.”

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

This development marks the first H-E-B location in Dallas County, although the chain already boasts Central Market and Joe V stores in Dallas. Furthermore, H-E-B has over a dozen properties in the region, all awaiting further development.

H-E-B opened a store in Frisco just over two years ago. Since then, the chain has opened additional locations in the region, including in Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Mansfield, with a second Frisco store set to open.

Plans are also in place for stores in Melissa, Prosper, and Rockwall.

The expansion into Irving is part of H-E-B's ambitious plan to introduce its affordable grocery store concept to the area by the end of 2025, with the launch of a new Joe V’s Smart Shop. The 57,920-square-foot Joe V’s Smart Shop project is anticipated to cost over $10 million, as detailed in a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The new Irving store is projected to generate approximately 700 jobs. Construction is set to begin later this year, with more details expected to be shared in the lead-up to the store’s opening.