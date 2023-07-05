H-E-B announces opening of new location in McKinney this month

A new H-E-B grocery store in McKinney will open later this month.

The Texas-based grocery chain announced Wednesday that the McKinney H-E-B will be open for business on Wednesday, July 19 at 6 a.m. The store will be located near Eldorado Parkway and Custer Road.

This will be the company’s third store currently under construction in the DFW Metroplex – all three are located north of Dallas.

“We are thrilled to be breaking ground on our third store in Collin County in the vibrant community of McKinney,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B executive vice president of North West Food Drug. “Our company, just like the city of McKinney, has a rich history in Texas. We have a passion and commitment to serve the cities in which we operate. We look forward to adding more than 500 McKinney Partners to our H-E-B family and giving back to organizations that help this area thrive.”

Recent openings at stores in Plano and Frisco included camping out early before opening, which lead to massive lines of anxious shoppers.

The McKinney location will operate 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Distinct features will include a large dedicated curbside zone at the back of the store, a fuel station with a car wash, a Pharmacy drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ.

For more details on the McKinney store, visit H-E-B.