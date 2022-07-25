Shooting Reported Inside Dallas Love Field Airport, 1 Hospitalized: Dallas Police

What to Know Gunfire was reported at Dallas Love Field Airport just after 11 a.m.

Rockwall Chief of Police Max Geron was in the TSA security line and says he heard several shots near a ticket counter.

One person was transported from the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Coming Up: Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia is expected to speak shortly. Live video will appear at the top of this page.

Dallas Police are investigating a shooting inside Dallas Love Field airport. Gunshots were reported at about 11 a.m. and one person has been transported from the scene.

Dallas Police said they were called to an "officer-assist" at the airport at about 11:10 a.m. and later confirmed to NBC 5 that there were reports of gunshots at the airport.

Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed to NBC 5 that one person was transported from the airport to a hospital. That person was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition. No further information about the person is known.

It's not immediately clear where the shots were fired, but Dallas Police were seen blocking off two entrances to the airport.

Max Geron, Chief of Police in Rockwall, told NBC 5 in a phone interview Monday morning that he and his family were going through security when they heard gunshots.

Geron said a number of shots were heard near a baggage or ticket counter area. He said he grabbed his kids and that the TSA agents responded quickly by shuffling travelers into secure areas.

He said the TSA then got word that "the shooter was down" and they were evacuated out of the airport and sequestered in an outdoor location.

Just got evacuated out of Love Field after an apparent shooting. Family is safe. TSA did a great job. — Chief Max Geron (@ChiefGeron) July 25, 2022

Cell phone video shared with NBC 5 showed travelers on the ground, behind chairs at the gates and sheltering in place.

The investigation is ongoing.

GROUND STOP AT DALLAS LOVE FIELD

All flights inbound to Dallas Love are currently being held at their departure location until 12:30 p.m.

Planes that have landed are being held on the apron and are not proceeding to gates.

This story is developing. Check back and refresh the page as some of the elements may change.