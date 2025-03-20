Gunshots ring out in Denton County neighborhood, bullet hits home narrowly missing sleeping teen

Police in Oak Point are looking for the person or people responsible for firing a gun multiple times in a neighborhood in the middle of the night.

Neighbors in Woodridge Estates in Oak Point are still shaken up after someone fired multiple rounds early Wednesday morning.

Oak Point Police said around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Glenview Dr., where they recovered eight bullet casings.

"It was crazy. I jumped up out of my sleep, dogs start barking crazy and I'm like, 'Oh my God, somebody is shooting," said Jacqueline Harris who lives on the street.

She said police found the casings in the street near her mailbox.

Police said they checked the neighborhood but didn't find anyone in the area.

"This was very scary," said Kristale Cross who was also rudely awakened by the gunshots.

"We do have a neighborhood close by that shoots off gunshots constantly, and it sometimes sounds like it’s in our neighborhood," said Cross. "But this time, I just knew it was different it was too close.”

Cross said she yelled for her kids to get to her room. Her 13-year-old daughter was sleeping in the living room on the couch, and her 16-year-old son, who recently had back surgery was in his room.

She said hours after the shooting while getting her kids ready for school, when she locked up, she realized a bullet pierced the front door.

"The hole goes all the way through my front door," showed Cross.

She said the bullet then hit a couple of walls and pierced the couch where her daughter was sleeping before landing on the living room floor.

"To find out it was right next she was laying, that was pretty scary,” said Cross. "I’m petrified to even think of that.”

Police said they returned to the home around 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday to collect the bullet and document the evidence.

Cross said when she saw the crime scene investigators, that's when it really hit her.

"I’m blessed that she’s[her daughter] alive, but you know it could be another scenario, a split second sooner, she could not be here, and that’s been the hardest part," said Cross as she teared up thinking about the what ifs.

On Thursday, a couple of police units were seen canvasing the neighborhood, as Oak Point Police said they've stepped up patrols.

“This type of crime doesn’t come to Oak Point all that often, but when it does, we take it very serious," said Officer Riley Stephens, a spokesperson for the department.

"That type of behavior won't be tolerated in Oak Point. Whether it's carelessness with a firearm, a dispute between two individuals, or random shots fired, this is the type of thing that we worry about the most, is innocent civilians and just anybody involved getting hurt. Firearms are not something to be played with and we take these type of reports very seriously," said Stephens.

He said the department is asking the community to look at their surveillance cameras between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 19 to help find any evidence of the incident on camera. They said even if it's just the sound of gunshots or people yelling, they want any and all clues.

They're asking people to submit the video or any other information to cid@oakpointtexas.com.