Guns N’ Roses to Perform at Globe Life Field During Summer 2020

Guns N' Roses is coming to North Texas in the summer of 2020.

The band will perform at Globe Life Field in Arlington on August 18.

The rock and roll legends announced the North American dates of their 2020 worldwide stadium tour Monday, on the heels of the band's first show of the decade at Super Bowl Music Fest that invaded Miami this weekend.

The tour begins in March in Mexico City before heading to Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Lisbon, London, Prague and more. Concert attendees will hear the band's vast catalogue of hits including "Welcome to the Jungle," "Paradise City," "Sweet Child o' Mine," and "November Rain."

Tickets go on sale to the general public for North American dates starting Friday, Feb. 7 at 12 p.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets are already on sale for previously announced Latin America, South America, and European dates.