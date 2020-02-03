Arlington

Guns N’ Roses to Perform at Globe Life Field During Summer 2020

The rock band will be in Arlington on August 18 as part of their 2020 worldwide stadium tour

By Hannah Jones

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N’ Roses perform in concert during weekend one of the 2019 ACL Fest at Zilker Park on October 4, 2019 in Austin, Texas.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Guns N' Roses is coming to North Texas in the summer of 2020.

The band will perform at Globe Life Field in Arlington on August 18.

The rock and roll legends announced the North American dates of their 2020 worldwide stadium tour Monday, on the heels of the band's first show of the decade at Super Bowl Music Fest that invaded Miami this weekend.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington 13 mins ago

1 Dead After Single Vehicle Crash in Arlington

Dallas 52 mins ago

Dallas Prosecutors, Federal Agents to Reveal Results of Online Gambling Investigation

The tour begins in March in Mexico City before heading to Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Lisbon, London, Prague and more. Concert attendees will hear the band's vast catalogue of hits including "Welcome to the Jungle," "Paradise City," "Sweet Child o' Mine," and "November Rain."

Tickets go on sale to the general public for North American dates starting Friday, Feb. 7 at 12 p.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets are already on sale for previously announced Latin America, South America, and European dates.

This article tagged under:

Arlington
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us